Foreign Militant Among Three killed in Awantipora: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that three LeT militants including a foreigner were killed in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a tweet while quoting ADGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote “03 militans killed in Awantipora encounter. Identification being ascertained. As per our source, 1 is FT & 1 local militant of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several militant crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us,”.

