Change in weather situation:School Edu Deptt to issue new timing

Srinagar: Following the cold weather conditions, the School Education Department is likely to issue new timing that will be subsequently be implemented from November-01.

Top officials of the department said, “Keeping in view the ongoing cold weather conditions in winter zones of Kashmir division, the department will issue the new school timing.”

The new timing will issued for both the schools falling under the limits o municipality limits and outside. The new timing is most likely to be implemented from November-01.”

Pertinently, the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tasaduk Hussain Mir earlier this month has said that if the weather condition permits, the department will continue the academics till December end to compensate the academic losses which the students have suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown—(KNO)

