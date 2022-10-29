Police Seizes School Van For Overcrowding and Posing Threat to school children in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday seized a school van for overcrowding as well as posing safety threat to the school children in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a handout , the police said that today morning, a MARUTI Omni (Van) bearing registration number JK01P-4582 overcrowded with school children was intercepted at IG road near Peerbagh by police and it was found that though the seating capacity of the vehicle was 07 only but the same was packed with 13 school children hence posing serious threat to them. The vehicle was seized under relevant provisions of M.V. Act and the school children were dropped at school (Al-Mustaqeem Islamic School Hyderpora) in an alternate vehicle.

The police spokesman further stated that SSP Budgam requests for active participation of school authorities, parents and general public to abide by the law and make our roads safer for school children and general public, reads the statement.(GNS)

