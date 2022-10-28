KTA denounces unscheduled power cuts, tariff hike

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders Alliance has expressed serious concern over the unscheduled power cuts prevalent in Kashmir which are causing a lot of inconvenience to the inhabitants and leading to business losses. President KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar in a statement said that the Kashmir Valley is reeling under unscheduled power cuts at a time when the power department has hiked power tariffs by over 15 percent across various categories of consumers.
“Despite tall claims of uninterrupted power supply has remained confined to papers only, while the reality is that with arrival of winter long and unscheduled power cuts are back to haunt of people of Kashmir.”KTA has denounced the power tariff hike stating that the hike has been imposed at a time when Kashmir’s economy is yet to recover from losses it incurred during the COVID lockdown. “Businessmen are bleeding losses and the government instead of mitigating their worries is adding to it by increasing power tariff,” Shahdhar said.
