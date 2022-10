Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a brief gunfight with security forces at Astanmarg area of Kausarnag in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on thrusday, officials said.

In a tweet Kashmir Zone Police wrote, ” An encounter took place at Asthan Marg in general area of Kausarnag, Kulgam district in which one militant got killed. Search still going on. Further details shall follow.(GNS)

