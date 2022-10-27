MeT predicts rain, snow in November

Srinagar: The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted rain and snow in middle and higher reaches of Kashmir in the first week of November.
“As per today’s conditions, Light to Moderate Rain/Snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K is very likely at many places of J&K, predictability chances are 75%,” the MeT office said.
It said that weather will remain dry in Jammu as well as Kashmir till November 1.
“No heavy spell is expected during this time. Pahalgam tonight recorded 0.3 degrees, which is lowest temp in J&K. Forecast is based on current (today’s) analysis, it will be more accurate in the coming days, will update regularly,” the MeT official said.