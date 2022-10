Srinagar: Two residential houses have been gutted in a massive fire that broke in Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar district on Tuesday late evening.

Reports said that fire broke out from a residential house and soon spread to the nearby house.

They said that in the incident two houses have been fully damaged, while fire tenders were on job to douse of the flames—(KNO)

*Further details are awaited*

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print