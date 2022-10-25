Jan Abhiyaan: Multifarious activities held across Shopian

SHOPIAN: Multifarious Activities have been conducted today by various Departments under the Jan Abhiyan Campaign across the length and breadth of the district, Shopian.

Departments are conducting these activities in the run up to Fourth Phase of Back to Village Programme, which starts next week.

Today continuing the trend, activities have been conducted by various departments to make the campaign more vibrant and effective in achievement of set Deliverables.

Jal Shakti, PDD, Sericulture, J& K Bank and various other departments have organised activities under the Programme as per their set Targets.

Deweeding, cleaning near DT sites, Installation of branch fuses and other activities have been done by PDD Shopian at various blocks of the district.

Financial awareness camps were held by J&K Bank Branch Unit, Nagbal Shopian while as Department of Sericulture, Shopian held the Baseline Survey at Chotipora and Reshnagri for the purpose of identification of Silkworm rearers under Jan Abiyaan.

Jal Shakti Department conducted different types of activities at Dachoo, Chitragam and other places including orientation to Pani Samittes on their role and responsibilities under JJM, Water Quality checking and Testing using Kits, Training of Resource persons and Sanitary Inspection of Water Supply Schemes, sources in Gram Panchayats.

All departments have intensified activities under the Campaign to saturate the targets set out for the benefit of the people and to set Stage for the ambitious outreach, Back to Village -4.

