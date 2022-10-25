Jan Abhiyaan activities in full swing across Bandipora

BANDIPORA: Multifarious activities have been conducted today by various Departments under the Jan Abhiyan Campaign. Departments are conducting these activities in the run up to Fourth Phase of Back to Village.

Today continuing the trend, activities have been conducted by various departments to make the campaign more vibrant and effective in achievement of set deliverables.

Health, Jal Shakti, RDD, PDD, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Forest, Skill Development, Agriculture and various other departments have organized activities under the programme as per their set targets.

Director, Agriculture today visited Bandipora district and inaugurated awareness camp at Arin on soil health mission in which public and PRIs participated.

Cleanliness drives were held by the Health Department at CHC Sumbal under the Junk Free Hospital programme. It also held PMJAY-Sehat Registration Camps at Mantrigam and other places.

Jal Shakti conducted different types of activities at Bankoot, Sumlar and other places including orientation to Pani Samittes on their role and responsibilities under JJM, Water Quality checking and Testing by using Kits, Training of Resource persons, etc. Sports activities were also held across Bandipora besides activities by Animal husbandry department on LSD, KCC were also held.

ITI Gurez in collaboration with the Forest Department organised a Plantation drive at its Campus.

RDD and Jal Shakti at various places in the district organised Gram Sabhas.

All departments have intensified activities under the Campaign to saturate the targets set out for the benefit of the people and to set Stage for the Back to Village -4.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print