Meant to divert public attention: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at the Centre for action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), saying the move is aimed at diverting public attention from the main issues being faced by the country.
“They (Centre) recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame the Congress and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern
to them,” said Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh.
The economy is in deep crisis caused by spiralling prices, unemployment and a falling rupee, he said.
—PTI