ISRO launches heaviest rocket, with 36 satellites of UK customer

Sriharikota/Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisations’ heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits, the space agency said, describing the mission as ‘historic’.

OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses. Bharti Enterprises is

one of the major investors in OneWeb.

London-based satellite communications company Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) said its partnership with ISRO and the space agency’s commercial arm NSIL demonstrated its commitment to provide connectivity across the length and breadth of India by 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the space scientists and other stakeholders for the success.

With Sunday’s success, ISRO put behind the anomaly experienced in its August 7 Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) mission, that had then made the satellites unusable due to orbital issues.

Early on Sunday, a beaming ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced Deepavali had started early for the scientists at the space agency.

“LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits. @NSIL_India @OneWeb,” ISRO said in a tweet, minutes after Somanath announced that 16 satellites have been placed in the desired orbits while the rest would take some more time.

All the 36 satellites were injected into the orbits around 75 minutes after the rocket blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport at 12.07 am.

Earlier, at the end of a 24-hour countdown, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically in the prefixed time on Sunday from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

The vehicle is also dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kg.

