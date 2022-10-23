Surprised by priorities of media’s prime time debates: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday hit out at the media, saying instead of covering real problems, it was wasting time by discussing non-issues such as the Jammu and Kashmir administration issuing an eviction notice to her.

The administration had earlier this week issued an eviction notice to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, saying she was not entitled to use the bungalow on the high security Gupkar Road.

“The media is wasting time in discussing non-issues like Mehboba Mufti vacating the house. Ideally, they should focus on real issues and problems faced by people (of Jammu and Kashmir) but they are not doing that,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader told reporters after paying obeisance at her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave in Anantnag district.

Mehbooba also said that seizing of passport, questioning by the Enforcement Directorate or eviction notices do not surprise her. “If anything surprises me, it is the priorities of (the visual) media,” she said.

On if she would vacate the Fair View bungalow, Mehbooba said if the government has no concern for security, “I will vacate the house”. “What is the big deal?” she asked.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print