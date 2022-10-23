JK to be developed as world-class wellness tourist destination: Union minister

Jammu: Union Minister Munjapara Mahendrabhai said the Centre has launched various schemes to develop Jammu and Kashmir as a world-class health and wellness tourist destination.
He said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced a public outreach programme in J and K to reach out to people at the grassroots to listen to their problems, besides reviewing the development scenario in the UT.
“Jammu and Kashmir would be developed as a world-class health and wellness tourist destination. The central government has launched various social and health sector schemes in this regard,” Mahendrabhai said.
The Union minister of state for AYUSH was talking to media at Patnitop on Friday on the culmination of his two-day tour to Ramban district.
On the occasion, he launched a promotional film, ‘Ayush Ke Badhte Kadam in Jammu and Kashmir’, highlighting the journey of the development of infrastructure in the AYUSH sector and promotion of treatment of diseases with Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy.
PTI
