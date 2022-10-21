Div Com Kashmir inaugurates Kids festival at Town Hall Shopian

SHOPIAN: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today inaugurated a Kids festival at Town Hall Shopian in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and SSP, Shopian, Tanushree,

The Festival was organised by Jadooz India Ltd.

On the occasion, a live interaction was delivered to the Table Tennis players by Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal Chairperson, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

In her virtual interaction, Mittal besides appreciating the breathtaking Scenery of Shopian , said Youth of the Valley are gifted with great talent which needs to be channelized through career counseling and engaging youth in career productive activities.

She while emphasizing on Cinema added productive activities will bring a new energy which will pave a way and give fillip for great arts and literary tradition of the valley.

She said that the youth of Kashmir are excelling in every field especially in sports activities including Table Tennis and exuded upon students and players present to give their best towards studies and other literary, artistic and sports activities.

Kashmir from ancient times has been known for rich scholarly texts also, she said and that more and more youth should come forward and take part in sports and cinematic activities to make their career a success in every field of life.

Div Com while speaking on the Edutainment said that the Cinema acts as a Mirror of Society as it reflects the social mores, social growth and trends. Health of the society can be better appreciated by engaging the vast majority of people in cinematic experiences, said Pole.

He said that Cinema is a very big informative and entertaining medium and we must fully utilize its potential for the betterment of society.

He said that we are delighted to bring to reality a world class literary journey in Kashmir which had been long awaited.

Later, a motivational Movie was also screened on the occasion which was hailed by the audience present there, especially students and tennis players.

Chairperson Municipal Council, Shopian, Subhash Koul, Director, Film Industries, Rahul Rawail, Executive Officer, Municipal Council Shopian, Suhail Malik, concerned officers, prominent Table Tennis players, Students of various schools and people in large numbers were also present.

