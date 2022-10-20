Heavy snowfall closes Mughal Road

Poonch: Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, was closed due to heavy snowfall, officials said on Thursday.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range Aftab Bukhari confirmed and said that the thoroughfare will reopen once it is cleared of the snow.

Official sources said that snowfall occurred during the intervening night and at places there is considerable amount of snow, especially Pir Ki Gali where thickness is said to be around 2-ft. “Commuters are advised to Contact TCU Jammu for any update regarding status of Mughal Road,” they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print