UP labourers’ killing: Two Hybrid militants arrested, hunt for others on, says ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that two hybrid militants have been arrested in connection with the grenade lobbing incident at Harmain area of Shopian late last night and hunt for others is on.

Talking to reporters at the site of incident, ADGP Kumar said that one hybrid militant involved in the act of grenade throwing that led to the killing two labourers from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested late last night and early morning today, another one was arrested. “Two persons have been arrested so far and the main accused has confessed to the crime,” Kumar said, adding that a hunt for other members of the group is on and very soon they will be tracked down.

Kumar said that during the course of investigation, it was found that the main accused had lobbed the grenade at the behest of Lashkar-e-Toiba commanders Danish and Abid. “Claim made by Al-Badr is fake. The fact is that Lashkar is behind the act,” he said, adding that searches are underway in the area and very soon Lashkar commanders Danish and Abid will be killed—(KNO)

