False claims of govt exposed: Relatives

Jammu: “It is very unfortunate that one more Kashmiri pandit fell to the bullets of terrorists, exposing the false claims of the government about improvement in security situation. He is the 18th minority community member shot dead over the past two years,” Satish Kumar, a relative of the deceased, said.

He said a police post and an army camp are located nearby where Bhat was assassinated, indicating that the security situation in the valley has limped back to early 1990s.

Another relative of Bhat, who had come from Shopian accompanying the body of the deceased, said they feel it was their biggest mistake not to leave the valley after the eruption of terrorism.

Vikram Koul, a member of Kashmiri Pandit volunteers, said the government must immediately announce a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job for the family of the deceased.

“We also request the government to immediately relocate all the Hindus from the valley as it has failed to provide security to them,” he added.

Chairman of Panun Kashmir Ajay Chrungoo castigated the government for the continued killing of Hindus in Kashmir and said they are caught between “genocidal war unleashed on them by jihadi forces with the state of Pakistan as its prime abettor and the denial of genocide by government of India”.

The government must pass the ‘Prevention of Genocide and Atrocities Bill’ as proposed by the Panun Kashmir, he said.

Panun Kashmir convener Agnishekhar said all claims of normalcy in Kashmir have fallen flat in view of the continued killings of the members of the minority community.

“Tourist arrivals and shooting of films are no signs of normalcy…The real normalcy will be when we (Kashmiri pandits) are able to move freely and re-settle there without any fear,” he said.

PTI

