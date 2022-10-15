Shopian Pandit’s Killing: Initial probe suggests one militant involved in act, Says DIG Sujit Kumar

Srinagar: Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, who is also the in charge of South Kashmir Range Saturday said that initial investigation has suggested that one militant was behind the attack, in which a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in Shopian district today.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said that things are still being worked out as of now and in the initial investigation it has come to fore that one militant was involved in the act.

He said that once things will be clear more details will be shared accordingly, but for now things are being worked out.

“If any security lapse is found on part of the security guards and any official in charge of the area, definitely action will be taken,” Kumar said.

He also said that the attack has been claimed by the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, proxy name of a militant outfit.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, while talking to the reporters said that all assistance is being provided to the pandit family by the government.

He also said that body of the deceased will be sent to Jammu, where last rites will be done and the administration has made all the arrangements for the same—(KNO)

