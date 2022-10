Shopian: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured in Choudry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said here.

An official said that he was fired upon by militants when he was in the lawn of his residential house.

He said that soon after, the injured, identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Poran Krishan Bhat of Choudry Gund was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

The official added that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

