Pakistan ‘global epicentre of terrorism’: Union minister at CICA summit

By on No Comment

Pakistan ‘global epicentre of terrorism’: Union minister at CICA summit

Astana: India said on Thursday that it desired normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, but advised Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere, including by taking “credible, verifiable and irreversible actions” to stop cross border terrorism against it and enable the two countries to engage and address issues bilaterally.
Describing Pakistan as the “global epicentre of terrorism,” Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said the neighbouring country continues to be the source of terrorist activities, including in India.
Lekhi’s strong statement came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan.

  

Pakistan ‘global epicentre of terrorism’: Union minister at CICA summit added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.