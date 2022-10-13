Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of J&K and Ladakh

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh here.

Sources said that sitting judges and some retired judges of the High Court, judicial officers, Advocate General, lawyers and other dignitaries from civil and police department participated in the ceremony.

Justice Magrey, who was born on December 8, 1960, in Wattoo village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, is the 35th Chief Justice of the High Court. Chief Justice Magrey received school education in his native village and did his graduation and LLB (Honours) from the University of Kashmir.

He was enrolled as an advocate in the year 1984 and started practicing law in the district courts including revenue courts and tribunals.(GNS)

