Justice Magrey appointed as Chief Justice J&K High Court

Srinagar: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court was appointed its chief justice on Tuesday, according to an order issued by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Incumbent Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in the same capacity.

Justice Magrey at present is the senior-most judge after the chief justice in the high court.

The Department of Justice in the law ministry issued notifications about the two elevations and one transfer this afternoon.

Earlier today, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted about the latest judicial appointments.

Similarly, Justice Prasann Bhalachandra Varale of the Bombay High Court was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” said a notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

“As per the Constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mithal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC.”

The Supreme Court Collegium had late last month made these recommendations.

Similarly, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, ordered transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan. Justice Mithal has been directed to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan, a separate notification reads.

