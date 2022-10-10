‘Shikara Post’ service for people living on Dal Lake

Srinagar: The Department of Posts on Sunday launched a first-of-its-kind service on the Dal Lake here, taking the postal facilities, including booking of parcels, to the doorsteps of the people living on the famous water body.

On the very first day of the national postal week being celebrated from Sunday, Chief Postmaster General (Jammu and Kashmir Circle) Niraj Kumar inaugurated Shikara Post’ service, an official of the department said.

He said the service is intended to benefit the people living in the interiors of Dal Lake, especially the traders dealing with tourists, elderly people who are unable to visit the post office to avail services, those living in houseboats and the tourists visiting the Dal Lake.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief postmaster general said the Department of Posts has embarked upon a mission to contribute towards the economic upliftment of the people of the Union territory and providing tailor-made and customised services fulfilling the needs of various sections of the society.

Kumar said the department has adopted a slogan “Kashmir ka sona, kona kona”, wherein the department, through its vast network, is promoting the various products of J&K throughout the length and breadth of the country.

He said the postal department is lending a helping hand to promote the unique products of various districts of the UT identified under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme of the government.

Kumar also said that to enhance the speed, safety and economy of parcel services, the department has extended the Road Transport Network (RTN) on the vital Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh segments.

The gathering was informed that the RTN is a newly introduced system of mail carriage under which the mail is carried in departmental vehicles through road network using highly secure smart lock technology.

The chief postmaster general said the department has gifted the people of this beautiful place with the ‘Shikara Post’ service, wherein they can avail the services, especially booking of parcels, at their doorsteps.

PTI

