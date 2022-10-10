Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW): Karwani Islami hold several rallies across valley to mark the event

SRINAGAR: On the eve of Eid –Milad Karwan Islami on Sunday orginised main procession at Shadipora . along with several other events across Kashmir valley.
According to a statement issued by the organization, rallies to mark the birth of Prophet Mujhmmad (SAW) were orginised at several places to mark the event which saw participation of hundreds of people.
Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami who heads the organization during the main event at Shadipora said that the event is an opportune time to spread the message of peace given by the Prophet (SAW) and to foster brotherhood among people.
He stressed that the day must be recognized as World Peace Day. The rallies witnessed huge throngs with many carrying flags and banners.
Hami later thanked the participants for making the event successful.X
SRINAGAR: On the eve of Eid –Milad Karwan Islami on Sunday orginised main procession at Shadipora . along with several other events across Kashmir valley.