Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) holiday on Sunday: Govt

Srinagar: With 12th Rabiʽal-Awwal falling on Sunday, the government on Friday ordered that the holiday on ‘Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi’ (SAW) will be observed on October 9 instead of October 8.
“In partial modification of the government order N0. 1337-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16-12-2021) read with the government No.1338-jk(GAD) of 2021 dated 16-12-2021, the holiday on account of ‘Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi) instead of 8th October 2022 (Saturday) in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by the government.
