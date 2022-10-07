Hizb militant arrested in Awantipora: Police

Arms, ammunition recovered from him
Srinagar: Police on Thrusday claimed to have arrested a militant affliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen oufit in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.
In a handout, police said that based on specific input Police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF 130 BN laid a special naka at Chandrigam. During checking, one person who was moving in suspicious circumstances was apprehended and a pistol along with its magazine was recovered from him.
It said that the said person has been identified as Danish Mohidin Ganie son of Ghulam Mohidin Ganie resident of Dadsara Awantipora.
On preliminary questioning, the militant deposed and admitted that he is militant of proscribed militant outfit HM active since 29-09-2022, it said.
A case FIR 221/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora. Further investigation and questioning is going on, it added.