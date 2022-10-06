Mainly Dry Weather Forecast In J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological office spokesperson here said that no large change was expected in the weather for the subsequent two days also.

As regards the mercury, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.5°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.8°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 6.3°C against 6.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.1°C against 19.6°C previous night. It was 0.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 8.0°C, Batote 12.1°C, Katra 18.2°C and Bhadarwah 10.5°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print