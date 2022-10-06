Hizb Militant Apprehended in Awantipora, Arms and Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar:Police on Thrusday claimed to have arrested a militant affliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen oufit in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a handout, the police said that based on specific input Awantipora Police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF 130 BN laid a special naka at Chandrigam and during naka checking one person who was moving in suspicious circumstances was apprehended and during search one Pistol along with pistol magazine was recovered from the apprehendee.

According to Police spokesman, during questioning, the said person has been identified as Danish Mohidin Ganie son of Ghulam Mohidin Ganie resident of Dadsara Awantipora.

On preliminary questioning the apprehended militant deposed and admitted that he is militant of proscribed militant outfit HM active since 29-09-2022, he said.

Case FIR Number 221/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora, Further investigation/ questioning is going on, reads the statement.(GNS)

