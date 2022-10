Srinagar; Another encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian, this time in Moolu area on Wednesday, offcials said.

The Kashmir Police Zone while informing through a tweet wrote, ” Second encounter has started in Moolu area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,”.

Pertinently Another encounter is still underway in Drach area which started yesterday evening.

