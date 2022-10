Srinagar: An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run case in Botshah Mohalla locality of Lalbazar in Srinagar in the wee hours on Tuesday, reports said here.

Reports said that the 70-year-old man identified as Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Buzgoo Budgam was hit by an unknown vehicle in Botshah Mohalla this morning.

They said that the injured was shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

