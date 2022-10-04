DG Prison’s Murder: Police Identifies His ‘Domestic Help’ To Be Main Accused

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that its initial investigations into the murder of Director General of prisons J&K, Hemant Kumar Lohia, have ruled militancy angle even as it identified main accused to be his domestic help.

Official said that the throat-slit body of the senior IPS officer was found at his residence in Jammu city late last night.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in a statement said that the main accused has been identified as his domestic helper Yasir Ahmead, a resident of Ramban.

“Some CCTV footages collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after commission of this crime,” the top cop of the Jammu division said in the statement to Global News Agency.

“He was working in this house for nearly 6 months. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources,” the ADGP said, adding, “So far no (militant) act is apparent as per Initial investigation but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility.”

He said the “weapon of offence” has been seized besides some documentary evidence which reflect his “mental state”.

The police also circulated photographs of the suspected accused and sought public help in tracing him.

“Anyone who gets any information about him or he is seen anywhere, the information must be shared with police.” (GNS)

