FATF, UN Assembly, Floods stop Pak from sending send militants to Kashmir: Army commander

Nagrota (Jammu): There have not been many infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) recently as militant groups in Pakistan have sent their cadres to carry out relief work in flood-hit Balochistan and Sindh areas, a senior army officer said on Wednesday.

General officer Commanding (GoC) 16 Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh maintained that militants and their mentors, who try to engineer incidents in the south of Pir panchal in Jammu region, want to show to the world that entire Jammu and Kashmir is disturbed and militancy is not restricted to Kashmir only.

“Due to these factors (flood situation in Pakistan, diversion of militant cadres to Balochistan and Sindh, FATF pressure on Pakistan and ongoing UN general assembly session), during past few days, there was not much effort (to carry out infiltrations),” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said the day this situation changes, the other side will again try to carry out infiltrations along LoC.

Explaining this current situation on the border, the army officer, who was replying to a question about whether there was increase in infiltration attempts along the LoC ahead of winters, said that the current situation in Pakistan has to be analysed in three to four factors.

“There are floods. Large number of leaders try to portray militant groups in a good way. A number of militant groups have sent their elements to Balochistan and Sindh for helping people affected by floods,” Lt Gen Singh said.

He also said pressure of FATF on Pakistan besides the ongoing session of the UN general assembly are other factors.

“We are alive to the situation. We assure you our grid is effective. No infiltration was being allowed for the past two years and we will ensure that there is no infiltration in our area,” he said.

Lt Gen Singh, however, said that Pakistan, the ISI and its deep state will try to carry out infiltrations.

“We will foil them. They do anything, we will not allow them to succeed in their designs,” he asserted.

Replying to another question about violence, he said it has gone down.

He also said there is no recruitment of militants in Jammu region.

Lt Gen Singh praised the role of village defence committees and said these have been given a face-lift to enable them to become more strong to deal with such elements. PTI

