Minor kidnapped boy recovered within hours in Kishtwar: Police

Kishtwar: Police in Kishtwar district solved a kidnapping case of a minor boy within hours and also arrested a woman, while locals expressed gratitude to the police for solving the case and recovering the minor child.

An official said that a 6-month-old boy was kidnapped from district hospital Kishtwar on Tuesday and soon the matter was brought to the police.

He said that soon after getting the information, police constituted several teams and the operation was supervised by SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Bhat himself.

The official added that the kidnapped minor boy was tracked and recovered within hours and the accused woman was also arrested.

Meanwhile, to express gratitude to the police, locals gathered outside police station Kishtwar and started celebration by beating drums—(KNO)

