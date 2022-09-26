Temperature drops after rain, mainly dry weather forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Minimum temperature recorded a drop at most places even as the weather department on Monday forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated rain in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that there was no large change expected in the weather in the subsequent two days.

In the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, he said, Srinagar received 1.9mm rain, Qazigund 6.2mm, Pahalgam 8.6mm, Kupwara 2.8mm, Kukernag 10.6mm, Gulmarg 0.6mm, Jammu 1.4mm, Banihal 8.4mm, Batote 24.2mm, Katra 4.2mm, Bhaderwah 47.2mm and Kathua 27.2mm.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.6°C against 15.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.0°C against 15.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.4°C against 12.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.0°C against 13.5°C the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 4.0°C against 6.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 12.6°C against 14.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.7°C against 22.7°C on the previous night. It was 2.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.8°C, Batote 11.2°C, Katra 17.7°C and Bhadarwah 9.8°C. (GNS)

