Won’t take much time to wipe out all militants: DGP

Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Friday said that a lot has been done to wipe out anti-peace elements, including militants, and it won’t take much time to clear off the remaining ones.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Pedal For Peace’ event here, the DGP said that there were many thorns in the garden of peace that were removed by police.

“Those remaining will be removed as well and that won’t take much time,” he said.

He said that the Hurriyat and other anti-peace elements used to play a “bloody game” in Kashmir on behalf of their mentors. “Almost all the anti-peace elements have been wiped out and those remaining will be cleared off soon,” Singh said.

He said that Pedal for Peace is not just an event but a move that connects police directly with youth and people.

“There are many such events on cards that include Jashn-e-Dal, Marathon race, and a series of other events,” he said.

About change taking place on the ground, he said that Zainapora area of Shopian paints a different picture today. “The place was once a hub of militants where militants would openly shoot videos and circulate the same on social media. Today, we have youth there who want a cricket field, dispensary and a cricket academy,” he said.

About youth in downtown Srinagar, he said that he was glad to see them choosing sports and competitive exams as their career.

Replying to a query about the security situation in Kashmir, he said that it has improved a lot in the Valley and today a common man can heave a sigh of relief and breathe openly in free air. KNO

