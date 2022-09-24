Two Migrant labourers shot at in Pulwama, hospitalised

Pulwama: Two migrant labourers were shot at and injured in Kharbhatpora locality of Ratnipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

An official said that the labourers identified as Shamshad Ahmad son of Islam Sheikh and Faizan Qadri both residents of Bihar were shot at by militants in Kharbhatpora locality.

He said that soon after the incident both were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

The official said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

