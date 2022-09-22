BGSBU signs MOU with JKEDI

Srinagar’:To promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the Union Territory, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri virtually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Wednesday.

The partnership will benefit all the stakeholders, especially the students from diverse regions of JK. The MOU was signed by Sh. Mohd. Ishaq, Registrar, BGSBU, and Sh. Anil Koul, JKAS, Director JKEDI in presence of Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs, BGSBU.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor, BGSBU expressed his immense pleasure over the MoU signing with the JKEDI. He emphasized that to promote start-up and Entrepreneurial culture among the youth, the Higher Educational Institutions must work hand in hand with the National level Entrepreneurial Institutes.

Director, JKEDI, Sh. Anil Koul said that this collaboration will help in building an entrepreneurial mindset amongst the students and both parties will get benefitted through knowledge exchange. He said that The various schemes and policies formulated by JKEDI from time to time will benefit aspiring entrepreneurs.

Prof. Iqbal Parwez threw light on the role JKEDI has played in steering the entrepreneurship culture in JK through their various schemes. He further stated that Start-up & Innovation Cell, BGSBU will work in unison with CIIBM, JKEDI in various spheres of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Mr.Mohd Ishaq, Registrar BGSBU said that the collaboration of the University with such a reputed organisation will benefit the innovation and Entrepreneurship ecosystem of the University especially when the various National Rankings in the present era include the entrepreneur ecosystem as one of the strongest parameters.

Earlier, Dr. Farkhanda Ana, Coordinator, Start-up & Innovation Cell, BGSBU welcomed the members and praised the pivotal role JKEDI has played in promoting Start-up culture in the UT of JK. Sh. Dheeraj Handu, Manager HR, Sh. Vishal Ray, Faculty & Head, CIIBM from JKEDI and Prof. Asif Hussain, Dean SoET, Dr. Nasir Rather, Dr. Haider Mehraj, Mr. Junaid Farooq, Dr. Sameer Raina, Dr. Danish Iqbal, Dr. Vinay Sharma and Mr. Zakir Malik, members of Innovation Council and Start-up & Innovation Cell, BGSBU were present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print