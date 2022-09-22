2 hybrid militants held along with arms, ammo in Sopore

Sopore : The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday late evening claimed to have arrested two active hybrid militants along with arms and ammunition in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said, that a joint team of police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF’s 179 BN during a cordon and search operation arrested two active hybrid militants in Botingoo area of Sopore.

He said that they recovered incriminating materials including 1 pistol, magazine, 08 pistol rounds and a grenade from their possession.

They have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai son of Abdul Rahim Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Rasool Lone—both residents of Botingoo.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and further investigation has been taken up in this regard—(KNO)

