ALCs In Kashmir Asked Not To Draw Salary Of Absent PM Package Employees

Srinagar: Authorities have asked Assistant Labour Commissioners’ (ALCs) of Kashmir division not to draw salary of PM Package employees who have remained absent during the month of September.

In a communication by Deputy Labour Commissioner Kashmir, the ALCs have also been asked to furnish the complete leave account of the PM Package Employees, in particular for the month of July and August to his office “so that same could be forwarded to higher authorities who are asking for the same”.

“Further the Salary for the month of September 2022 should not be drawn in respect of those PM Package employees, who have remained absent during the month of September,” reads the communication, .

The Deputy Labour Commissioner Kashmir has also sent the communication to Labour Commissioner J&K, Government for “information” while referring to his “telephonic directions on the subject”. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print