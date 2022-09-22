8 people injured as taxi cab overturns in Rajouri

Jammu: Eight people were injured when a taxi cab (Tata sumo) they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in Rajouri district on Thursday.

Official sources said that that the vehicle (JK11-8884) was on way to Rajouri from Bufliaz when it met with the accident near Magi Mohre. Passersby immediately took the injured to nearby hospital where condition of all of them is stated to be stable.

SDPO Thanamandi Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, who along with police party visited the injured in the hospital, confirmed to GNS that eight people suffered wounds in the accident. He said a case has been registered with the concerned police station and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print