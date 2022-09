Kulgam,: A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was hit by an unknown vehicle in Qaimoh area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

An official said that a vehicle hit one pedestrian identified as Ajaz Ahmad Malla (50) of Turak Tachloo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near his native village.

He said that he died on the spot and the body was later brought to Qaimoh hospital.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

