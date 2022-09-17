J&K reports 31 covid-19 cases, no death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 31 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 12 cases were reported from Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 478925. Among the cases, 173919 are from Jammu division and 305006 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 7 cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 1, Reasi 0, Srinagar 11, Baramulla 2, Budgam 3, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 1 and Shopian 0.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4784 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2351 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 51 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—20 from Jammu division and 31 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 229 active cases— 104 in Jammu and 125 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 8675 doses of covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print