7 Persons Injured As Truck Collides With Srinagar-bound Passenger Cab in Behramgalla Poonch

Srinagar:At least seven persons suffered injuries after a truck collided with a passenger cab in Behramgalla of Surankote area in Poonch district this afternoon.

Reports said that a truck bearing registration number JK08F 7247 hit a Srinagar-bound Xylo vehicle (JK14C 2788) in Behramgalla Surankote area, resulting in injuries to seven persons.

The injured persons identified as; Raysat Khan, son of Mohd Younis, Mohd Razak son of Lal Khan,Tariq Khan son of Abdul Quyoom, Shabina wife of Mohd Bashrat, Saleema Bi wife of Mohd Sageer, Moheen Khan son of Imtayaz Khan and Mohd Bashrat son of Khan Mohd, all residents of Mendhar, were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

SHO Surankote Rajveer Singh said that soon after receiving information, a team was moved to the spot and the injured persons shifted to the hospital for treatment. “We have registered a case into the incident for investigations”, the official further said. (GNS)

