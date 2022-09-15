Hakim Yasin’s PDF among J&K’s 2 parties deregistered by ECI

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India has de-registered two more political parties of Jammu & Kashmir, taking the number of such parties to eight in the Union Territory.

In an order,the poll-body has deregistered Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Front (Secular) and Jammu & Kashmir Save Srinagar Front, saying these parties have been found non-existent either after a physical verification carried out by the CEO or the CEO has submitted report on the basis of the remark given by the postal authority with respect to undelivered letters sent on their registered address.

According to the order, the registered office of JKPDF (Secular) was at Rajbagh while JKSSF was headquartered at Niab Mufti Manzil, Talibal Road, Habak Crossing Srinagar.

JKPDF (Secular) is headed by former minister and five-time MLA Hakim Muhammad Yasin. The Save Srinagar Front was founded by Mufti Nizamuddin, a former official of the Forest department.

In June this year, the ECI had deregistered six political parties including Jammu & Kashmir Awami League, on similar grounds

Jammu and Kashmir Awami League was formed by Ikhwan founder Kuka Parrey before the 1996 polls. Its two candidates- one each in 1996 and 2002- managed to enter

Assembly. The party became defunct after Kuka Parrey’s son Imtiyaz Parrey switched over to Congress.

Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Party (Nationalist) of former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir also became less visible after he was defeated by Muhammad Abbas Wani in 2014 assembly polls. The party became defunct after Mir joined Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party, which was formed after August 5, 2019

The other parties deregistered in June 2022 were All Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Patriotic Front, Democratic Janta Dal (J&K), Jammu & Kashmir National United Front and J&K Citizens Party—(KNO)

