Two Militants killed in Srinagar Gunfight, Searches Continue

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Wednesday evening in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

A top police officer said that two local militants were killed in gunfight in Nowgam. However identity of the slain militants could not be established as of now, the officer added.

Earlier Police Tweeted, ” On a specific input generated by Police, an encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar District. Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job. Further details shall follow.(GNS)

