Masoodi vists Kulgam, chairs DISHA meeting

Reviews progress & implementation status of CSSs

KULGAM: The Member Parliament (MP) Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi today visited Kulgam and chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Rest house Chawalgam, here.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress of various centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) in the district and was attended by DDC Chairperson, Mohammad Afzal Parrey; ADDC, A-SP, JD-Planning, ACR, SDM Noorabad, DPO ICDS, SE Hydraulics, Ex. Er’s of R&B, PMGSY, Flood Control and PDD besides, CAHO, CAO, CHO, DSWO, ALC, AD-Handloom & Handicrafts, CMO, CEO and other sectoral and district officers of line departments.

During the meeting, the MP reviewed implementation and progress recorded under MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM, Ayushman Bharat/JK Sehat Scheme, JSY, JSSK PMGSY, SBM, JJM, RDSS, PMKSY, ICDS and various other schemes.

He also took department wise extensive review of Horticulture, Agriculture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat through a powerpoint presentation highlighted the achievements, special initiatives and best practices of the District Administration under different schemes.

He briefed the chair that under District Plan 2022-23, out of 2535 identified works, 2382 works stands accorded and 1937 works are also allotted while 366 works stand completed. He added that the rest of the work will be completed within a set timeframe.

The DC also informed the chair that district Kulgam is top performing district in timely payments.

He shared that under 14thFC, 6616 works were approved and 6292 works stands completed this time. He also apprised that 1466 PMAY-G huts were also completed.

It was also given out that under PMMVY, an amount of 1.53 crore was disbursed among 3901 pregnant women during the years 2021-22, 2022-23.

The chair was also informed that the district has rejuvenated and developed 235 Amrit Sarovars and is the top performing district in UT.

The DC also apprised the chair that work on two major bridges Chambagund and Aadigen Bridge is going on smoothly by keeping a good pace and both the important bridges will be completed soon.

The MP laid stress on the officers to ensure proper and smooth implementation of all the schemes and that the benefits of these schemes percolate to people.

He also sought vacant positions in health, education, besides reviewing enrollment status and drop-outs rates.

Masoodi asked all the officers to pay regular visits and organize camps in all the remote and far-flung areas so that the people can avail maximum benefits of the schemes meant for the welfare of the people.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print