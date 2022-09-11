Target Killing of Sarpanch: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 6 Accused

Srinagar, September 10:(GNS) National Investigation Agency on Saturday said that it filed Chargesheet against 6 accused in connection of case related to Target killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam.

In a handout to GNS, the NIA said that Yesterday it filed the Charge-Sheet in NIA Special Court, Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam by the militants of miliyant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The case was initially registered as FIR no. 32/2022 dated 11.03.2022 at PS Kulgam, J&K and re-registered by NIA as RC 01/2022/NIA/JMU on 08.04.2022.

According to statement, Investigations have revealed that the handlers of militant organization Hizbul Mujahideen(HM) operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with militant associates/OGWs and militants of HM active in Kashmir Valley, to carry out the target killing of Sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam. Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of larger conspiracy by militants of HM and other proscribed militant outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayti Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives.

The details of the accused charge-sheeted are as given below Danish Ayaz Dar son of Ayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Mohammadpora, District Kulgam, J&K, U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 25 (1B) (a) of Arms Act,1959, Faisal Hameed Wagay S/o Abdul Hameed Wagay R/o Village Adoora, Kulgam, A/P Mahammadpora, Kulgam, J&K, U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 25 (1B) (a) of Arms Act, 1959, Nisar Rashid Bhat @ Nasir S/o Rashid Ahmad Bhat R/o Village Tengpora, District Shopian, J&K U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967, section 25 (1B) (a) of Arms Act, 1959 and sections 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now killed) S/o Ghulam Hassan Sofi R/o Tazipora, Mahammadpora, Kulgam, J&K, U/s Charges shall be abated against the slain militant, Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo (absconding) S/o Ghulam Hassan Itoo R/o Mahmmadpora, District Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir, U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 27 of Arms Act, 1959 and Farooq Ahmad Bhat @ Farooq Nalli (absconding) S/o Abdul Gani Bhat R/o Chak Dassan, Yaripora, District Kulgam, J&K, U/s 302 r/w 120 B & 121 A of IPC; sections 16, 18, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 27 of Arms Act, 1959. Further investigations in the case are in progress, reads the statement.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print