J&K reports 59 covid-19 infections, active cases decline to less than 500

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 59 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 13 cases were reported from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 478685. Among the cases, 173845 are from Jammu division and 304840 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 5 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 3, Reasi 3, Srinagar 15, Baramulla 7, Budgam 10, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 6 and Shopian 0.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4783 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 131 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—45 from Jammu division and 86 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 480 active cases— 120 in Jammu and 360 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 14430 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (GNS)

