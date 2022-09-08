MBBS student from Bijbehara dies in Bangladesh, family seeks LG’s help

Anantnag: A girl student from Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, pursuing an MBBS degree in Bangladesh, died in a freak accident at her hostel in the neighboring country. She is the third female MBBS Kashmiri student to die in Bangladesh since 2019.

Her family has made fervent appeals to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to help them get back her body from Bangladesh.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Khushboo Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Katoo village in the peripheries of Bijbehara town.

Khushboo was a student of the third professional of her MBBS at Younis Ali Medical College in Rajshahi city of Bangladesh. Her family back home has maintained that Khushoo met with an accident that claimed her life.

“We have been told that she fell off the third storey of her hostel on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital,” Khushboo’s family in Katoo said. “She had been in the ICU for a while before she was declared brought dead.”

The family said that her elder brother was studying in the same city as well and was accompanying his sister to the hospital. “She had been home in the month of Ramadhan and the last we spoke to her, a couple of days back, she was fine and happy,” the family has said.

They have now made fervent appeals to the administration to help them bring back Khushboo’s body from Bangladesh. “We do not have the requisite travel documents to travel to Bangladesh and get her body. We are appealing to the honorable LG to help us get back her body,” the family said.

Over the past half a decade, Kashmiris have been thronging Bangladesh for education. Presently, hundreds of Kashmiri students pursue MBBS degrees across the country, in different medical colleges.

A few Kashmiri students have died in the past more than three years, of different causes. In January this year a girl student from central Kashmir’s Budgam district died of cardiac arrest in Jessore area of Bangladesh.

In April 2019, another girl student from Anantnag district died in Ghazipur district of Bangladesh. It was said that the girl died of a seizure.

