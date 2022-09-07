Kashmir reports 51 Covid cases, Jammu 7

SRINAGAR: The official daily Media Bulletin on Covid-19 on Tuesday reported 58 fresh positive cases in J&K, 51 from Kashmir division and 7 from Jammu division.

It said that 118 more Covid-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals, including 103 from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu division, in the same period.

According to the bulletin, there are currently 733 Active Positive cases in J&K, 517 in Kashmir Division and 216 in Jammu Division.

The bulletin also informed that 14,866 doses of Covid Vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 23 cases, Baramulla 04 cases, Budgam 09 cases, Pulwama 02 cases, Kupwara 06 cases, Anantnag 00cases, Bandipora 01 case, Ganderbal 00 cases, Kulgam 04 cases, and Shopian 02 fresh cases.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 04 cases, Doda 02, Samba 01, while other districts reported no fresh cases.

The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.

It also informed that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print